At the end of the Opa on HHLA the MSC group holds about 14% of the capital of the terminalist company

By the expiry of the public voluntary purchase offer aimed at the shareholders of the German terminalist company Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG (HHLA) for the divestment of class A shares in their possession to the Mediterranean Shipping Group Company (MSC), set for midnight on Tuesday (
of the October 24
2023), the Swiss shipowners ' group and the administration of the city-state of Hamburg have not achieved the goal of obtaining 90% percent of the total of the shares, threshold beyond which shareholders who have not joined the OPA can be forced to cede their shares.
Today MSC and the Hamburg administration, which aim to manage HHLA together through a newly formed joint venture of 49.9% percent and 50.1% percent respectively, hold a total of 63.3 million shares of HHLA. (60.6 million class A and 2.7 million class S) equal to 84, 21% of the social capital and the voting rights of the terminalist society. About 70.35% percent of the capital in the hands of the city-state administration and 9.99% percent already in possession of the MSC Group's SAS Shipping Agencies Services, at midday on Tuesday, the latter won an additional 2.9 million shares in the same period. to an additional 3.87% of the capital.
A further period is expected from November 24 to December 7, in which HHLA shareholders who have not yet accepted the offer will be able to sell their shares.