Three ships attacked in the Red Sea

On Thursday, three ships were attacked in southern Red Sea waters. The U.S. Central Command (Centcom) said in a statement that at the request of the rescue of the three ships, which serve as the interests of 14 nations, the U.S. Navy destroyer responded to the request. USS Carney
that at 9.15 antimeridian, now in Sana'a, detected first a missile attack launched from an area controlled by the Houthi armed group, which operates in Yemen, against the Ultramax reprisals Unity Explorer
The Bahamian flag is part of Britain's Unity Maritime fleet and has a seafaring crew of two nations. The missiles fell near the ship.
A second attack was implemented at 12 afternoons and the USS Carney shot down a drone that was always launched from an area controlled by the Houthis and directed to an unspecified target. So at 12.35 the Unity Explorer was reported to have been hit by a missile from the same area and the American destroyer, while responding to the new request for help launched from the reprisals, downed another drone launched against the ship. The drone that hit the ship caused minor damage and there were no injuries among the crew members.
Subsequently, at approximately 3.30, the ship also Number 9 A Panamanian flag and sailing in the same area, also owned by British property and management, has been hit by a missile launched from a Houthi-controlled area. Centcom said the ship was a bulk carrier, while in reality it was a 4,250-teu container operated by China's OOCL and employed by the Ocean Alliance, which is made up of CMA CGM, COSCON, Evergreen and OOCL companies, on the route that links the Far East with the Adriatic where it is expected on December 11 in Koper, 14 in Trieste and on December 15 in Rijeka. The ship was damaged without consequences for the crew.
An hour after the renfusiera Sophie II has launched a distress call, because it was hit by a missile, to which it responded. USS Carney that downed a drone launched against the same ship. The Sophie II The crew of eight nationalities, Centcom said, had suffered minor damage.
Pointing out that these attacks pose a direct threat to international trade and maritime security and have jeopardising the lives of international crews representing different nations, Centcom said. there are " all the reasons to believe that these attacks, although launched by the Houthis in Yemen, are fully allowed by Iran. "The United States will consider all appropriate responses in full coordination with its allies and international partners," the U.S. military said in a statement.
The attacks were also confirmed by the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) of Britain's Royal Navy.
In a statement, the Houthi armed group claimed that it had attacked two Israeli ships, the Unity Explorer and the Number 9 .