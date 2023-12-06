Nicolò Iguera is the new president of YoungShip
Italia, the Italian association that is part of the organization
YoungShip International and brings together young people who
They operate in the maritime economy and industry. The
The appointment took place at the Elective Assembly
held yesterday, in person at the company's headquarters in Palazzo Colonna,
in Rome, and via videoconference, which renewed the members of the
Board of Directors for the two-year period 2023-25.
The newly elected president will be assisted by three deputies
Presidents: Emanuele Tedesco (North), Cristina Sparvieri (Centre) and
Pasquale Leone (South). Esther Marchetti has been reconfirmed
secretary-general.
The new board of directors is composed of Emanuele
Caretti, Stefania Catanzaro, Nicolò Iguera, Pasquale Leone,
Marco Massacesi, Eugenio Claudio Pustorino, Raimondo Scotto Di
Covella, Mariachiara Sormani, Cristina Sparvieri, Marinella Gaia
Stanca, Emanuele Tedesco and Elisa Van Engelenhoven. The Arbitrators
elected in 2021 - Antonio Bufalari, Andrea Fertonani, Luigi Maurino
and Federico Sommella - will remain in office for the next
two-year course, with the addition of Pietro Di Sarno.
Andrea Morandi, in passing the baton to the new president,
underlined the extraordinary nature of YoungShip in the
National maritime cluster as the only association of young people
belonging to different sectors and professional categories that do not
They always have the opportunity to communicate with each other.