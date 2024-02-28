Port of Ancona, awarded the integrated contract for the electrification of the quays

The Port System Authority of the Adriatic Sea
Plant awarded the integrated contract for the construction of the
historic cold-ironing infrastructure port of Ancona
intended to supply electricity from the shore grid to ships
at the mooring to allow the on-board engines to be switched off. The
Electrification system will affect six quays
used for ferry traffic, or other vessels if
compatible with the power output, and will be made with the
funds of the National Plan for Complementary Investments to the
National Recovery and Resilience Plan of the Ministry of Homeland Security
Infrastructure and Transport. Integrated procurement, which includes
executive design and construction of the works,
for a contractual amount of €4.3 million. The AdSP
pointed out that the award took place after a month of
ahead of the target set by MIT on 31 March.
The infrastructure is to be completed by June
2026 and the estimated power expected to power the
system as a whole is nine MW.
The installation of cold-ironing in the Doric airport will help
reduce the environmental impact of maritime traffic close to the
reducing the incidence of emissions
pollutants. The overall project for the electrification of the ports of
Ancona, Pesaro, San Benedetto del Tronto in the Marche and Ortona and
Pescara in Abruzzo was managed by Sogesid, a company
"in-house" of the Ministry of the Environment and Safety
and the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport, with
in September 2022, the Port System Authority
signed a convention dedicated to the design of the
cold-ironing. The planned investment in the port system is
€11 million.