Acquisition of Yusen Logistics in logistics serving the UK e-commerce market

International Logistics Group Ltd., the UK subsidiary of the
Yusen Logistics, the group's logistics company
Japanese shipowner Nippon Yusen Kaisha (NYK), has bought the
Noel Topco Ltd., a Sheffield-based company that is the holding company
of a group of ten companies, mainly Global
Freight Solutions Ltd. (GFS) and Intermail Ltd.
services to retailers operating via the Internet.
NYK specified that the acquisition is part of the strategy
growth of the group in the logistics sector and highlighted that the
demand in the UK e-commerce market is very high
being the third largest market in the world after China and the USA.