Construction of the first caisson for the construction of the new breakwater in Genoa has begun

Construction of the first of the hundred
caissons that will be laid on the base to form the new dam
forane of Genoa. The Port System Authority of the Sea
Ligure Occidentale has announced that in the
"Dario" prefabrication installed in the mirror
in front of the multipurpose platform of the Vado basin
Ligure, the construction site areas have been delivered and consequently
The first activities have been launched, including the procurement of
of the reinforcing rods of the concrete cellular caissons. The first
concrete pouring will be started towards the end of the week and
will continue until the completion of the first caisson which,
together with the subsequent ones in continuous production, it will go to
build the first ridge of the new dam.
At the same time, still at the Vado shipyard, they continue on the
Platform head the works for the installation of the cranes
service of the second floating prefabrication plant
caissons, a special boat called Tronds Barge 33,
equipped with the necessary features to support the set-up
of equipment for the production of caissons more
large size.
According to forecasts, the laying will take place next May
of the first caisson which, once completed at the Vado plant
Ligurian, will be floated with a complex series of
operations and finally transported by sea to the port of
Genoa, where it will be sunk in its final location,
above the basing bench made on the columns of
gravel.