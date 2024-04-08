The new floating dry dock has arrived in the port of Naples

Yesterday in the port of Naples the new dock of
floating dry dock that will be managed by Napoli Dry
Docks, the joint venture between the Neapolitan companies La Nuova Meccanica Navale
and Palumbo
(
of 20
February
2018). Arrived directly from Hamad airport, in
Qatar, the infrastructure, lifting capacity of
about 27,000 tons, it will be able to accommodate ships up to 230
meters in length. Palumbo and La Nuova Meccanica Navale have made
I note that the acquisition of the basin involved an investment in
around €40 million, twice as much as the
initially budgeted.
The new basin (SPP2) will be located in the mirror
already in concession to Napoli Dry Docks at the Molo
Hammer. The business plan envisages an annual occupancy of the
about 300 days thanks to the presence of 20-25 ships every
year, with an average stay of 15 days per ship. The two companies
highlighted that the investment will have an impact on the
impact on Naples and the whole of the country.
territory, both direct and indirect, considering that on every ship
On average, about 100 people work in repairs every day
(250-300 thousand hours worked each year) and that the management of a ship
on site involves, directly and indirectly, a high level of
number of port services (pilots, tugboats, moorers,
shipping agents, etc.) and activities in the city
(hotels, restaurants, means of transport, etc.), as well as
the supply of materials and food.
In addition, Palumbo and La Nuova Meccanica Navale underlined
that the new basin will allow Naples to reach a
leadership position in the sector and to compete on equal terms with
shipbuilding hubs located throughout the Mediterranean, offering
In addition, members have the opportunity to better develop the
their core business with the full use of the docks already
in concession to support basin activities.
Commenting on the arrival of the new floating dock, the
President of the Port System Authority of the Tyrrhenian Sea
Andrea Annunziata, assured that "the
has made and is making every effort to ensure that
this infrastructure, which is very important for the port of Naples,
can further ensure the development of the
shipbuilding, but above all it can give greater impetus to the
employment'.