RINA will collaborate in the sustainable development of Indonesia's ports and shipping

The Italian Certification and Classification Society
RINA has been awarded a contract by the World Bank to support the
Ministry of Transport of Indonesia to promote development
sustainable development of port infrastructure and maritime transport
National. The activity is funded by the Korean Green
Growth Trust Fund (KGID), the partnership for sustainable growth
between the South Korean state and the World Bank.
The activity includes the analysis of the naval sector,
maritime transport and Indonesia's port sector
to identify problems, challenges and opportunities
with the aim of identifying a strategy to make it more
activities in these areas, providing the
Jakarta dicastery: a roadmap for an energy transition
green.