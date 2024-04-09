NCL orders four new cruise ships from Fincantieri with a letter of intent for four more units

Miami-based Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Group has ordered
to the Italian shipbuilding company Fincantieri
four new cruise ships and the two parties have signed a
Letter of intent for the construction of four more units.
The order includes two ships for the Regent Seven Seas brand
Cruises and two for the Oceania Cruises brand. The first two units,
scheduled for delivery in 2026 and 2029, will have a
gross tonnage of 77,000 tonnes and will be able to accommodate
about 860 passengers, while ships for Oceania Cruises, with
delivery in 2027 and 2028, will have a gross tonnage of 86,000
tonnes and will accommodate around 1,450 passengers. Fincantieri has
specified that the contract for these four new units is
and already secured by financing.
The letter of intent signed by NCL and Fincantieri provides for the
construction of a further four units that will be the most
never made for the Norwegian Cruise Line brand. Ships,
scheduled for delivery in 2030, 2032, 2034 and 2036, they will have a
gross capacity of approximately 200,000 tonnes and will be able to accommodate
about 5,000 passengers. It is expected that the order for the four ships
for Norwegian Cruise Line will replace a separate and
of two ships for Oceania Cruises scheduled for the
in order to ensure the availability of the construction site. The Order
of four ships for NCL is still being defined and is
subject to funding. Fincantieri specified that the delivery of
of Oceania Cruises' second ship is planned
for the fourth quarter of 2028, but could
be postponed to 2029. All expected delivery dates are
preliminary and subject to change. This second understanding is
subject to financing and other terms and conditions.
"We are particularly proud," he said
the Chief Executive Officer and General Manager of Fincantieri,
Pierroberto Folgiero - of this impressive new agreement and the
partnership with a prestigious client such as NCL Holdings, confirming
continuity of strategic relationships that we consider to be a
great industrial value. An important milestone for our
Cantieri and a historic agreement for the group, confirming the
robust restart of the market and the investments we had
envisaged in our new business plan'.
The President and CEO of Norwegian Cruise Line
Holdings, Harry Sommer, explained that the new order to
Fincantieri is strategic for the future of the group
Cruises: "Order," he pointed out, "will guarantee
the constant introduction of state-of-the-art vessels into our fleet
and will consolidate our long-term growth."