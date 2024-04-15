Iran launched its attack on Israel with the seizure of the container ship MSC Aries

The retaliation against the Israeli bombing that in the days
The consulate of the Islamic Republic of Iran in
Damascus, implemented in the night between Saturday and Sunday with the launch of
Hundreds of drones and missiles heading towards Israeli territory
which were almost all intercepted by air defense systems
of Tel Aviv, had a preview on Saturday when a team from the
Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, which was
directly affected by the attack on the consulate in Syria that
caused the death of seven members of the Iranian militia, took
possession of a container ship at the Strait of Hormuz.
The assault on the MSC Aries container ship, whose
The property is owned by the British Zodiac Maritime and is
operated by the Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC), has been
conducted in a manner that follows those of the attack
carried out last November in the Red Sea by Yemeni militiamen
Houthis against the Galaxy Leader garage ship that had been
kidnapped along with its crew and, unlike the almost
all the attacks carried out by the Hothis in the months
had been successful mainly from the point of view of the
Propaganda having been used on several occasions
as a stage for films and visits aimed at highlighting the
intention to target maritime traffic deemed to be linked to
Israeli interests.
The MSC Aries, which was built by the
Hyundai Heavy Industries in 2009 and has a capacity of
15,000 TEUs, was assaulted by a commando of militiamen
Iranians brought on board by a helicopter of the Naval Force of the
Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. The MSC Aries
was chosen as the target when the property
of the Zodiac can be traced back to the Israeli family
entrepreneur Eyal Ofer and his son Daniel Ofer is
the CEO of the London-based company.
On the MSC Aries, which flies the Portuguese flag, there is
a crew of 25 seafarers. Iran's IRNA news agency reported
announced that the container ship was diverted to the
Iranian territorial waters.
The MSC Group has confirmed the boarding of the vessel,
specifying that the container ship is owned by the
Gortal Shipping Inc., which is affiliated with Zodiac
Maritime.
Meanwhile, the Department of Foreign Affairs of the Philippines has
announced that it has taken action, in coordination with the Embassy
Philippine in Tehran and with the Department of Migrant Workers,
to check if there are any
Filipino seafarers. In the event - specified the Ministry of
Manila - no possible effort will be spared to
free them and bring them home.