Partnership of HD Hyundai Heavy Industries and Anduril Industries in the field of maritime defense

South Korean shipbuilding group HD Hyundai Heavy Industries
(HHI) and Anduril Industries, a U.S. company that develops
technologies for the defence sector and in particular systems and
autonomous military weapons, have signed an agreement whose purpose is to
to participate jointly in the development of naval fleets
of the United States, South Korea and their allied countries. The
strategic partnership provides for the commitment of the two companies to
collaborate to design, develop and produce new and different
types of autonomous ship systems, in particular by pursuing the
design of new classes of low-cost autonomous maritime systems
cost and mass-produced.
"With the rise of autonomous naval systems such as
important component of future maritime defence - said
Won-ho Joo, Chief Operating Officer of the Naval & Special Division
HHI Ship - we expect to be pioneers in the market thanks to the
Our Combined Naval Ship Construction Capability
with our leading defense technology."