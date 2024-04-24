Grimaldi and IMAT have renewed the five-year agreement for crew training

The Neapolitan Grimaldi group and the IMAT training center -
Italian Maritime Academy Technologies have renewed the agreement
Five-year collaboration for crew training
employed on board the ships of the Neapolitan shipping group.
From internationally standardised compulsory training
(STCW), the partnership between Grimaldi and IMAT has
progressively transformed, including, during the first
five-year period of structured collaboration, the provision of
training strongly oriented to specific operational needs
of the shipowner, such as, for example, the training carried out with
the entry of the first hybrid unit into the fleet of the
company, with instructors from the training center who have
elaborated and developed the "Battery Pack" course before
the ship had left the shipyards. The same goes for
containment (firefighting) training to improve
levels of safety on transport services dedicated to EVs
(Electric Vehicle), the result of a study that lasted a year and a half.
With the new agreement, IMAT will guarantee the Grimaldi group
access to staff training for the most advanced technologies
used in the shipping sector. Soon the center
will install a true dual-fuel engine, already
purchased, of 250 tons plus a second engine of last
hybrid generation capable of using both
methanol and ammonia. "It's a matter of - he explained
the sole director of IMAT, Erminia Della Monica - of a
A radical revolution in the field of education. The goal is to
replace traditional simulation with real-world experience,
direct contact with the controls, equipment, systems that the
seafarers will find on board the ships. On a par with the companies
We are investing heavily in the next technologies that
revolutionise the industry, so that we are already ready for
the requests that will come in the future."