Tomorrow PSA Venice will open the Venetian terminal to the port community and the city

Tomorrow, close to World Health and Health Day,
Occupational safety that occurs on April 28 each year, PSA
Venice - Vecon will present the fourth edition of "Vecon
Loves Sicurezza" by opening the Venetian port terminal to the
the port community and the city of Venice and, with the
On this occasion, it will celebrate the achievements of the last year, including
12 new hires, the record volume of containers handled,
amounting to over 337 thousand TEUs, and investments for a total value
€78.6 million put in place by the company thanks to the
Renewal of the port concession
(
of 1
June
2023).
Tomorrow, 415 children between the ages of 8 and 10 are expected at the terminal
of the primary schools of the province of Venice who will visit the
container terminal and the 60 exhibitors who are experts in safety, including
the Security Office of the Port System Authority of the
Northern Adriatic Sea, the Border Police Office
Maritime of Venice with the canine units, the Guardia di
Finance with the canine units, the Harbour Master's Office -
Coast Guard, Fire Brigade, a unit of SUEM 118
first aid ASL3, SPISAL - Prevention and hygiene and safety service
ASL3, the Customs Agency and its
anti-sophistication department, with some tangible examples of
counterfeiting, and other security and rescue experts. Starting
Then from 3:30 p.m. more than 360 guests are expected, including workers
of the terminal and their families, members of the community
and institutions.
Among the events of the day "Vecon Loves
Security", the performance of the
theatrical "A chi esita", produced by the company
Rossolevante, which through a series of monologues tells the story of the
history of victims, direct or indirect, of the lack of a
A strong culture of safety, at work and in all other areas
areas of life.