Iran announces the release of the crew of the container ship MSC Aries

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossien Amir Abdollahian, in
A telephone conversation that took place in the past few hours with the
Estonian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Margus Tsahkna, announced the
release of the crew of the MSC Aries
, the container ship
of the MSC, which was seized in the middle of last month
by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps
(
of 15
April
2024). The Tallinn Dicastery, as well as the
of Foreign Affairs of Portugal as the ship is under the flag
Portuguese, is a direct part of the negotiations with the Portuguese government.
of Tehran for the release of the container ship crew
which includes an Estonian citizen.
Pointing out that the ship was captured having shut down
its radar in Iran's territorial waters, representing a
danger to the safety of navigation, and that it is time
under judicial detention, the Iranian minister explained that
On humanitarian grounds, the crew was released and that
seafarers will be able to return to their country,
including Estonia, together with the ship's captain.