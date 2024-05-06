Maersk warns that the expansion of the crisis area in the Middle East increases shipping costs

The ongoing crisis in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden
from repeated attacks by Yemeni Houthi rebels to ship traffic
in the current quarter is causing a
15-20% reduction in maritime transport capacity
containerized on the route from the Far East to the North
Europe/Mediterranean. The estimate is by the company of
Danish shipping company Maersk Line, which today warned customers of
a widening of the effects of the crisis situation, which continues to
to cause inconvenience to the shipping industry.
Recalling that, in order to safeguard crews, ships and
cargo, the company's ships previously transiting through
the Suez Canal were diverted on the route around the Cape
of Good Hope, Maersk explained that in recent times the area
has widened and attacks on ships are
taking place in a wider area, forcing the ships of the
company to further lengthen the journey, resulting in the
Increased seagoing time and costs to bring goods to
destination.
Maersk said the company is working to
do everything possible to improve the
punctuality of maritime services, including the increase in
speed of navigation and the insertion of additional capacity
on the route. The company specified that these response measures
They have also led to the rental of more than 125 thousand containers
Additional.
In its message to customers, Maersk also warns that the major
costs shown on the latest invoices are used to offset the
the costs of longer journeys, increased speed
and additional costs due to the increased consumption of
fuel. "By way of example," the company clarified
We currently use 40% more fuel to
each trip and currently the rental rates are three times
and often fixed for five years. Although
recently we have reduced the Peak Season Surcharge, this is
has been increased again to help cover the costs
additional mentioned amounts'.