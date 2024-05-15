The negative trend in Hapag-Lloyd's economic performance continues
In the first quarter of 2024, revenues decreased by -24.2%. Freight rates down -32.0% and loads transported by the fleet up +6.9%
Amburgo
May 15, 2024
Unlike other leading shipping companies
containerized companies, in the first quarter of 2024
Hapag-Lloyd's economic performance followed the trend
at the beginning of last year, even though there are
were a clear improvement compared to those recorded in the
previous quarter. In the first three months of this year, revenues
amounted to €4.26 billion,
decrease of -24.2% on the first quarter of 2023 (up +12.3%)
in the fourth quarter of 2023), which was
determined by the continued reduction in the average value of
freight rates charged by the company, an effect that was
partially offset by the increase in the volume of
containers transported by the fleet.
In particular, in the first quarter of 2024, the revenues generated
the containerised maritime transport activity carried out
from Hapag-Lloyd amounted to €4.17 billion, with a
decrease of -25.7% over the same period of 2023, compared to
volume of containerised cargo transported by the
3.04 million TEUs (+6.9%) and an average value of
of freight rates in the period amounted to 1,359 dollars/TEU (-32.0%). In the first
three months of this year on transatlantic sea routes alone
The company's container ships carried 531,000 TEUs
(+0.8%), which generated revenues of €679.6 million
(-47.7%) compared to an average value of freight rates for these
services equal to 1,390 dollars/teu (-47.5%). On the routes to America
Latina, cargoes amounting to 763 thousand TEUs (+7.3%) were transported,
shipments that produced revenues of €953.3 million
(-32.4%) compared to an average freight rate of 1,356
dollars/teu (-36.3%). On the routes to the Far East,
559 thousand TEUs transported (+16.0%), an activity that yielded
revenues of €361.3 million (-17.4%) with an average value of
Freight rates amounted to 1,343 dollars/TEU (-27.8%). Scheduled services
The company's transpacific ships carried 539 thousand TEUs (+28.3%)
generating revenues of €795.0 million (-6.7%) against a
average freight value of $1,600/TEU (-26.5%). On the routes
intra-Asia, the volumes transported by the fleet were equal to
185 thousand TEUs (+13.5%) with total revenues of €134.8 million
euro (-10.7%) compared to an average freight value of 790
dollars/teu (-20.6%). On the routes to the Middle East, the total
transported was 267 thousand TEUs (-25.2%), with relative
revenues amounted to €286.3 million (-34.0%) against a
Average freight rate of $1,127/TEU (-10.6%). Services
containerized with Africa transported 184 thousand TEUs (+8.2%)
recording revenues of €262.8 million (-15.4%) compared to
an average freight rate of $1,550/TEU (-20.7%).
In the first three months of 2024, the expenses generated by the
of the company's transport amounted to €3.03 million,
a slight decrease of -0.4% compared to the same period last year
and unchanged from the fourth quarter of 2023. The Company
specified that, despite the fact that the costs are significantly
increased due to the diversion of ships on the route around the
Cape of Good Hope following Houthi rebel attacks
ships transiting through the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, this increase is
This has been largely offset by active cost management.
Hapag-Lloyd stated, in particular, that the deviation of the
container ship on the route that circumnavigates Africa has
led to a +12.6% increase in bunker consumption, which is
profit of 1.2 million tonnes compared to 1.0 million tonnes
tonnes of fuel used in the first three months of 2023.
In the first quarter of 2024, the expenses for the purchase of the bunker are
amounted to €653.2 million (+4.9%).
Hapag-Lloyd's first quarter of this year
shows EBITDA and EBIT of 867.5 respectively
million (-60.9%) and €364.6 million (-79.1%) and a value
net profit of €299.1 million (-84.2%).
The CEO of Hapag-Lloyd, Rolf Habben.
Jansen, described the start of 2024 as positive: "Although, at a later stage,
due to the normalization of supply chains, our results
are well below the exceptionally positive values
of the previous year - he explained - we are pleased to have started
Well the new year. In the first quarter, he noted, freight rates increased
are stabilised due to the diversion of ships around the
Cape of Good Hope and increased demand for capacity.
The many new ships that have been and will be delivered in the
sector in 2024 are crucial to keep the
supply chain without too much interruption. Looking to the future, we will have to
keep an eye on our costs and we will continue to implement our
2030 Strategy, focusing mainly on our
decarbonisation initiatives and our promise to be the
undisputed number one in terms of quality for our
customers'.
