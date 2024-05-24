In La Spezia it is hoped that a Faculty of Transport and Logistics Economics will be established

The maritime-port operators of La Spezia hope to
the establishment within the city's university campus of a
Faculty of Transport and Logistics Economics
common factor both visions and innovative technologies in
port and customs matters, which have characterized some
decades the development of the Ligurian port and the logistic system that surrounds it.
is a leader. The exhortation is aimed at establishing not only a
university education in logistics and logistics
as already proposed by Salvatore Avena, president of the
of the logistics section of Confindustria La Spezia and exponent of
of the La Spezia port community, "but also a
aggregation of professional excellence and advanced technology in
A sector in continuous and constant transformation". 'How much
happened in the boating industry, where specialized training starts from the
high school and then unravel in university specializations
- explained Alessandro Laghezza on behalf of the port community
- La Spezia had to deal with and resolve before
other issues, such as supply chain issues, and
interaction between the port and the hinterland, within a framework of practice and
Customs legislation is evolving and in the near future of the
Simplified logistics zone'. "The sector," he added
Bruno Pisano - is constantly looking for professionalism
structures that are constantly in use in the world.
change, but they have also become the backbone of the entire
economic system, guaranteeing added value in terms of
efficiency and competitiveness'.
"Innovations and transitions in progress and in the future
- Giorgia Bucchioni, president of the agents
seafarers of La Spezia - require new and high professionalism
to support and accompany the processes, high-level skills
to complement those already excellently
guaranteed by the professional figures trained by the School
National Transport and Logistics, Cisita and ITS, involving
the University of La Spezia and giving rise in a short time to a
Faculty of Maritime Economics with specializations in
transport and logistics. Objective: a quick and effective encore
of the success achieved in the large-scale boating sector".