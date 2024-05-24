The first of the caissons of the new breakwater has arrived in Genoa

Today at Palazzo San Giorgio, headquarters of the System Authority
Port of the Western Ligurian Sea, the
transport by sea from the port of Vado Ligure to the port of Genoa
the first of more than 90 caissons that will make up the first four
kilometres of the total six kilometres of the new breakwater of the port
port of the Ligurian capital. The first caisson, which was
Laid at a depth of -25 metres, it measures 21.7 metres in
height, 40 meters in length and 25 meters in width, with a weight
of 10 thousand tons. Not one of the biggest, given
that some caissons will reach up to 67 meters in length, 35 meters in length.
width and 33 in height.
Assisting in the laying operations, the Minister of Welfare
Minister of Infrastructure and Transport, Matteo Salvini, together with the
Deputy Minister Edoardo Rixi, to the Extraordinary Commissioner
of the Port System Authority, Paolo Piacenza, at the
Acting President of the Liguria Region, Alessandro Piana,
to the mayor of Genoa and special commissioner for the dam, Marco
Bucci, and Pietro Salini, CEO of Webuild.