Crystal commissions two new high-end, latest-generation cruise ships from Fincantieri

The Monegasque cruise company Crystal has signed a
Memorandum of Understanding with Fincantieri for the construction of
two high-end, state-of-the-art cruise ships, with the
before it is expected to join the fleet in the spring of
2028 and the second with a delivery date yet to be agreed.
The agreement includes an option to build a third ship
with delivery in 2032. The order comes two years after the acquisition
Crystal by Geoffrey Kent's A&K Travel Group and
Manfredi Lefebvre d'Ovid, which also included two
Luxury Cruise
(
of 22
June
2022).
The ships ordered from the Italian Fincantieri will have a tonnage
gross capacity of 61,800 tons and will be able to accommodate 690 passengers. The
The architectural design of the two ships is entrusted to the
Studio Ibsen in Milan and Studio Gem in Genoa.
Fincantieri has announced that the value of the order is
between one and two billion euros. "This
order, in addition to witnessing the strong recovery of the cruise sector, in
in line with the provisions of the Business Plan - said
the CEO and General Manager of the company
Navalmeccanica, Pierroberto Folgiero - confirms the leadership of
Fincantieri, thanks to the operational excellence of our shipyards and
the quality of execution of a single supply chain
Worldwide. We are thrilled to partner with Crystal in the
pursuit of innovation and excellence, today led by an owner with a
always close to Fincantieri like Manfredi Lefebvre d'Ovidio».
"This order," said Manfredi Lefebvre
d'Ovidio, Executive Chairman of A&K Travel Group - represents
Another important milestone in the 40 years of collaboration
between Fincantieri and my family, which started with Sitmar
Cruises, continued with Silversea and renewed again today thanks to
Crystal. The goal is to continue to redefine standards
in the cruise industry, offering our guests a level of
incomparable service and an elegant and refined atmosphere."