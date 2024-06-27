There are four main critical areas in view of the entry into force of the FuelEU Maritime Regulation

In view of the entry into force on 1 January 2019,
European FuelEU Maritime Regulation which is part of the package
"Fit for 55" and whose goal is to
increase the demand for and use of renewable and low-cost fuels.
emissions and to reduce greenhouse gas emissions
greenhouse by the maritime transport sector, this morning in Rome
The workshop "Ready for 55%? Challenges and
opportunities of the FuelEU Maritime" organised by the Group
Giovani di Confitarma, in collaboration with RINA and the General Command
of the Harbour Master's Corps - Coast Guard.
The interventions highlighted four main areas
criticisms to which the attention of national institutions should be drawn
and European standards, starting with availability and certification
alternative fuels. Recalling that the FuelEU Regulation
Maritime imposes limits on GHG emissions intensity for
units of energy used on board the ship that can be
through the adoption of alternative fuels
(biofuels) that comply with the defined sustainability criteria
by the Renewable Energy Directive (RED), has been highlighted
whereas these fuels are not yet available on the
Scale sufficient to ensure global fleet compliance.
In addition, shipowners find it difficult to obtain the
certification, with the risk of fuel agreements
not compliant with FuelEU Maritime and EU ETS regulations.
Attention was also paid to uncertainties
infrastructure, as the availability of the
land-based infrastructure, such as Onshore Power
Supply to be installed on the port quays in order to allow
ships to switch off their on-board engines and connect to the grid
earth. It was therefore stressed that there is an urgent need to
improve ground-based infrastructure, given that the Fuel Regulation
EU mandates from 2030 for container ships, cruise ships and
Ro-RO Passenger the use of this technology during stops in
port. Uniformity in the definition of
standard for the use of OPS in the different ports/wave terminals
avoid compatibility issues between them.
The third critical area is investment, in particular
How much the decarbonization of shipping requires significant resources
for updating the fleet in a context of uncertainty about the
available technologies with an urgent need for
improvement of ground-based infrastructure. A path that
needs support from institutions.
Finally, there is the problem of regulatory uncertainty.
whereas the implementing acts of Regulation (EU) 2023/1805
on the use of renewable and low-carbon fuels
are in the process of being finalized. The new monitoring plan must
be submitted by 31 August, but the IT platform
THETIS is not yet available. In addition, the definition
of the entity responsible, different from that of the
ETS Directive, could result in the presence of two different
Managing Authority.