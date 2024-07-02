De Wave has acquired Inoxking

The Genoese De Wave, specialized in the management of all
phases of the design and construction of cruise ships, has
acquired Inoxking, a company based in Vazzola (Treviso) that
manufactures stainless steel products, kitchen cabinets on
Measurement and refrigeration equipment for the marine industry.
Inoxking, which has been working with De Wave for several years, records a
Annual turnover of €10.4 million. The company has factory
which covers over 18,000 square meters, of which 8,000 are covered,
employing around 70 highly qualified employees
in the production of products for the catering market
of yachts and cruise ships.
"Today's operation," commented the administrator
delegate of the De Wave group, Riccardo Pompili - confirms our
Willingness to progressively expand the range of products
made available to our partners. In recent months, we have
obtained important orders for the construction of the ships of the
for which know-how and expertise of
first level, as well as a network of partners that is able to
follow all the design and executive phases. The entrance of
Inoxking will therefore allow us to create new synergies
further improving our capacity and efficiency
productive'.