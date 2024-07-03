SFL Corporation orders the construction of five 16,800 TEU container ships

SFL Corporation, a Bermuda-based company, has
ordered from the Chinese shipyard New Times Shipbuilding Co.
Construction of five gas-powered dual-fuel container ships
liquefied natural gas with a capacity of 16,800 TEUs with
delivery in 2028. The order has a total value of approximately
billion dollars. The company said the ships
are subject to an agreement for their rental for a
minimum duration of ten years with a leading
agreement involving an increase of €1.2 billion
of the SFL's rental portfolio.
In addition, the agreement includes an option to extend the duration of the
two-year lease as well as options for purchasing
new vessels at the end of their charter period.
Currently, SFL Corporation has a fleet of 76 vessels consisting of
mainly from bulk carriers, tankers, container ships (34
units) and car carriers.