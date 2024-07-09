Japan's Oriental Land Co. enters the cruise industry by ordering a ship from Meyer Werft

The Japanese Tourism Company Oriental Land Co. (OLC)
has ordered the German shipyard Meyer Werft to build
a "Wish" class cruise ship that will be
taken over in 2028 and that from the beginning of the following year
will be used for the Japanese market. For OLC, which
manages among other things the Tokyo Disney Resort tourist center,
entry into the cruise segment, sector
for which the Japanese company has signed a contract
license with the American Disney to build in Japan
Disney-branded cruises. The agreement with Disney provides for
OLC invested 330 billion yen (two
billion dollars).
OLC plans to build with the new ship to make mini
cruises departing from the Tokyo metropolitan area.
In 2022, Meyer Werft handed over Disney to Disney
Wish, the first "Wish" class cruise ship to
it has a gross tonnage of 144,000 tons and can accommodate
4,000 passengers and 1,555 crew members, while the two ships
twins Disney Treasure and Disney Destiny are
currently under construction at the Papenburg shipyard and
will be delivered in 2024 and 2025.
"With this new order - he underlined
Meyer Group CEO Bernd Eikens -
we continue our partnership with Disney and at the same time
we acquire as a new customer the Oriental Land Company, which is also
long-standing partner of Disney".