The naval vehicles for the construction of the new cruise pier are arriving in the port of La Spezia

With the mooring of the Benedetta
floating dock at the Enel pier,
the outfitting works in the port of La Spezia have been completed
the prefabrication activities of the 37
concrete caissons that will make up the load-bearing structure of
support of the quay of the new cruise pier in Calata Paita. The
floating is owned by Fincosit, the agent
of the group of companies also composed of Rcm and in charge of
of the construction of the new cruise port
(
of 30
November
2023). In addition to the Benedetta
floating dock,
other maritime assets have been mobilized and will be used
in the realization of the works envisaged in the project: the motorpontoon
New Rubicon
and the pontoon Nausangol II,
which
will join the already operational pontoon Giulia
, in addition to the
motor vessel San Luca Primo
, currently sailing with
arrival expected in the next few days.
The Benedetta basin will be used in the
prefabrication of the caissons, while the pontoons and motor ships will be
initially used in the consolidation of the seabed with
gravel columns and in the subsequent activities of
construction of the base and solid ballasting bench of the
artifacts, at the end of the towing and sinking operations of the
Artifacts.
The cruise terminal will be built on the new pier which will be built
will be carried out by the Royal cruise lines
Caribbean Cruises, MSC Cruises and Costa Cruises
(
of 5
April 2019).