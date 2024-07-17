The new intermodal rail link between the Interporto della Toscana Centrale and the Darsena Toscana Terminal has been inaugurated

The new railway connection was inaugurated today
intermodal transport between the Central Tuscany Freight Village in Prato and the
Terminal Darsena Toscana (TDT) of the port of Livorno which will be,
immediately, used for transporting mineral water from the site
production of Acqua Panna in Scarperia, in the province of Florence, up to
to the port of Livorno passing through Prato thanks to an agreement signed
by the Sanpellegrino group with Logistica Uno. The project object
of the agreement was also achieved thanks to the contribution of
of the Prato and Logtainer Freight Village, which has recently launched a
new rail freight service, connecting
the Prato freight village with the DTT. Water intended mainly
to the United States and other international markets will be
transported in containers by train that can be reused
on the return from the port of Livorno for import, optimizing
further logistics.
The new railway section will move in the phase
25 containers per week and, thanks to its 500
meters in length, will be able to replace the equivalent
1,500 trucks per year with a 12% reduction in emissions
of CO2 on the Scarperia-Livorno section. This will result in
significant environmental benefits and a reduction in traffic, in particular
on the congested road artery
Florence-Pisa-Livorno. The long-term goal is
increase the service at full capacity up to three complete trains
Weekly.