Record of the quarterly and half-year values of new orders obtained by Fincantieri

In the first half of 2024, the value of new orders
forfeited by the Italian shipbuilding group Fincantieri has
reached a new half-year record having amounted to 7.62
billion euros, with an increase of +257.1% over the first six months
of 2023. The historical peak was marked thanks to the new
record in the shipbuilding sector that has totaled new
Orders of €6.69 billion (+505.3%) in the wake of orders
for six new cruise ships issued to the company
by the American group Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, with
to which a letter of intent for the construction of the
four other large cruise ships,
Orders for two cruise ships plus an option for a third
units issued by Crystal Cruises and orders for two ships
Viking. To these orders, in the six-month period in
course, the relevant order has been added in recent days
of the American Carnival Corporation for three cruise ships of
230 thousand tons.
In the first half of this year, orders in the
Systems, components and infrastructures have increased as they have
amounted to 493 million euros (+28.9%), while those in the
Offshore and special vessels decreased by -6.7% having been equal to
to 762 million.
In the first half of this year, the group's revenues
Fincantieri remained stable at 3.68 billion
of euros (+0.3%), with a contribution of €2.76 billion (-7.1%) from the
Shipbuilding segment, including €1.83 billion (-7.0%) related to
cruise ships and 906 million (-6.8%) to military ships, of 582
million (+20.9%) from the Offshore and special vessels segment and 647 million
(+20.0%) from the Systems, components and infrastructure segment.
Group EBITDA totalled €214 million (+15.6%), with
contributions of 172 million (-4.9%), 26 million respectively
(+36.8%) and 40 million (+498.1%) from the three main segments
of activity. Fincantieri recorded an EBIT of 91 million
(+26.4%) and a negative profit for the year of -27 million
compared to -22 million in the first half of 2023.