Record cargo traffic in Albanian ports

In the second quarter of this year, freight traffic in the
Albanian ports reached a record 2.14 million
tons, with an accentuated increase of +25.1% on the same
period of last year. The growth of the
passenger traffic in the ports of the country that is
amounted to 298 thousand people (+6.1%).
In the first half of 2024, freight traffic is
3.82 million tonnes, an increase of +14.5% on the previous year,
first half of 2023, and passenger traffic was
of 434 thousand people (+3.5%).
Today, meanwhile, Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama inaugurated the
the launch of the tender for the construction of the new port of Porto
Romano to which the activities of the port will be transferred
commercial area of Durres. "The removal of the port of Durres
from the city center and its location here, with typology,
completely new features and dimensions - underlined
The Albanian Prime Minister - represents the opening of a new chapter
in the history of the city, in the history of our economy
and in the history of our national security."
With regard to the latter aspect, Rama recalled that the
The project also includes the construction of a new base on the site
NATO military service.
The construction of the new port has gathered the manifestations of
interest of 15 companies, of which five - Rama underlined - are
listed companies among the largest in the world.