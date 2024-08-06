Euroseas reports record quarterly and half-year financial performance

The April-June quarter of this year was the
best quarter ever for Euroseas, a company based in
legal in the Marshall Islands that owns a fleet
of 23 container ships in the feeder and intermediate segments placed at
charter from various shipping companies. "The second
quarter - specified the chairman and chief executive officer
of Euroseas, Aristides Pittas - it was a good quarter for
container carrier markets, with rental rates that are
continue to grow and on average have more than doubled
compared to the levels of the end of 2023, a trend that is evident
clearly in the rental rates and contract periods that
we got for our ships. In July 2024 - he specified
Pittas - we have seen the market rates of car rentals
interrupt their growth by consolidating their levels, in part
due to the summer seasonality and partly due to
of the evolution of the geopolitical scenario".
"On the container ship supply front," he continued
Pittas - the challenges the market may face in the future
remain, as there is still a significant portfolio
orders for delivery, equal to about 22% of the fleet, down
compared to the peak of about 30%, and, in addition, part of the capacity
of the fleet could be freed up if the trade routes
returned to the configuration of the end of 2023, i.e. before
the Houthi attacks on maritime transport crossing the
Suez Canal forced the airlines to divert their
their ships around Africa. To absorb this additional offer
- Pittas noted - the sector depends on the continuation, and
even by the increase in demand for containerized and
This, in turn, requires global economic growth and
that exchanges continue to be substantial. To the latter
expected cuts in interest rates
interest from central banks in the remainder of the
2024, and this is a factor to keep in mind for the
medium-term prospects for maritime transport demand,
as well as the protectionist government measures that
could lead to a contraction in trade".
"In any case," Pittas added, referring to
specific to the prospects of Euroseas - with coverage of
rentals of approximately 75% in the next 12 months we believe we will not
be subject to market developments. We also hope
to be able to rent again at similar levels to the current ones
the few ships that will be freed this year, strengthening the
further our future coverage".
Meanwhile, the positive trend of the ship chartering sector
container carrier awarded Euroseas which in the second quarter of
this year recorded record base time charter revenues of 60.3
million dollars, up +22.3% over the same period
of 2023. Operating profit and net profit also achieved
both record levels having amounted to 42.3
million (+46.9%) and $40.7 million (+41.1%).
Also in the entire first half of 2024, base time revenues
reached a record value having stood at 108.6
million dollars, up +17.0% over the first half
last year. Record also for operating profit and profit
half-year net results of €63.7 million (+7.2%) and €60.7 million
million dollars (+5.4%).