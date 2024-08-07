Ship traffic in the Suez Canal has fallen to the levels of more than twenty years ago

Last June, the sharp contraction in the
maritime traffic in the Suez Canal caused by attacks
ships in transit in the Red Sea and the
Gulf of Aden by Yemeni Houthi rebels who induced
most shipping companies to divert their
ships on the route that circumnavigates Africa passing around the Cape
of Good Hope. Last June in the Egyptian channel
a total of 1,043 ships transited, with a decrease in
-51.8% on June 2023, of which 422 tankers (-40.6%) and 621 ships
of other types (-57.2%). The net tonnage of ships
transited amounted to a total of 40.9 million
tonnes (-68.7%) and revenues generated by transit rights
amounted to 14.9 billion Egyptian pounds (302 million EGP)
dollars) (-44.2%).
In the second quarter of 2024, the Egyptian channel was
crossed by a total of 3,278 ships, a number that represents a
decrease of -52.2% on the same period of last year and is
one of the lowest in the last twenty years being necessary
go back to the first quarter of 2022, when the transits had been
3,211, to find a lower number. Transited tankers
in the April-June period of this year there were 1,283 (-42.6%) and
other types of ships 1,995 (-56.8%). The net tonnage of
ships transited amounted to 129.6 million tons
SCNT (-68.8%) and the value of transit rights totalled
46.6 billion EGP pounds (-44.4%).
In the first six months of 2024, the channel was
crossed by 6,875 ships, with a decrease of -47.8% on the first
half of last year, for a total of 279.9 million
tons SCNT (-63.8%). There were 2,521 tankers alone
(-41.4%) and other types of ships 4,354 (-50.9%). The rights of
amounted to 85.7 billion EGP pounds
(-44,8%).