In the first seven months of 2024, the port of Singapore handled 23.8 million containers (+ 6.1%)

Last month, the Port of Singapore handled 51.9 million
of tons of goods, with an increase of +0.7% compared to July
2023, including 32.5 million tonnes of containerised cargo
(+5.5%), 2.4 million tonnes of conventional goods (+10.9%),
14.2 million tons of oil bulk (-15.6%) and 2.7 million tons
million tonnes of other bulk cargo (+61.1%).
In the first seven months of 2024, total traffic was
366.9 million tonnes, up +7.1% on the previous year.
corresponding period of 2023. Containerized goods are
amounted to 217.3 million tonnes (+7.4%) achieved with a
handling of containers equal to 23,823,900 TEUs (+6.1%). The
Conventional goods decreased by -4.3% to 14.7
million tons. Oil and other bulk are
increased by +4.8% and +34.9% respectively to 117.5 million and 17.3 million
million tons.