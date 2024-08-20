Container traffic in the port of Hamburg was stable in the first half of 2024

In the second quarter of this year, the trend continued
decrease in the traffic of goods handled by the port of
Hamburg which has been in place since the end of 2021. The Authority
Port of the German port announced today that in the entire first
Half of 2024, traffic amounted to 55.9 million
tons, with a decrease of -3.9% on the first half
last year. Only containerized goods remained
stable having been equal to 38.6 million tons and were
made with a container handling of 3.8 million
TEUs (-0.3%), of which approximately 2.6 million TEUs in import-export
(-0.2%) and 1.3 million TEUs in transit (-0.5%). On the other hand, the
bulk with liquid bulk amounted to 4.2 million
tons (-20.1%), the dusty ones to 3.4 million tons
(-3.9%) and bulk cargo handled with buckets at 9.1 million
tons (10.6%). Conventional goods increased by +4.3%
having been equal to 585 thousand tons.
The German port authority specified that, among the top ten
business partners of the Port of Hamburg in the container segment,
in the first six months of 2024, traffic with Malaysia
increased by +14.7% to 88 thousand TEUs, placing the nation
Asian in tenth place. Traffic with the United States has
continued to develop positively and, with a total of 341 thousand
TEU and a growth of +9%, consolidated its second position.
China remains in first place with a traffic volume of 1.1
million TEUs (-2.2%). In addition, growth continued
(+26.7%) of traffic with Turkey in the last four
years and now the nation is in twelfth place among partners
commercial of the port of Hamburg having gained six positions.
In the second quarter of 2024 alone, with a total of 28.5
million tons of goods handled, the German port has
recorded a decrease of about -5% over the same period of the
last year, which was generated by the reduction in volumes
in all product sectors, except bulk
Dusty. In the container sector alone, the decline was
-3% approximately.