An additional area of 40 thousand square meters in the port of Gioia Tauro has been assigned to Automar

The president of the Port System Authority of the Seas
Southern Tyrrhenian and Ionian Sea, Andrea Agostinelli, has signed with
the president of Automar Spa, Costantino Baldissara, who is
commercial, logistics & operations director of the Grimaldi group,
the maritime state concession contract with which the
to Automar an additional area of about 40 thousand square meters in the
interport area which is located a short distance from the
terminal of the port of Gioia Tauro where the company operates a
traffic of transhipment of motor vehicles and which will be used
as a storage area for cars in transit. The theme song of the
contract follows the program agreement with which it was
an overall increase in the areas owned by Automar is planned
(
of 9
March
2023).
In order to make it operational, Automar will carry out the
paving, fencing, water collection work
meteorological and lighting operations deemed necessary for the
storage of passenger cars.