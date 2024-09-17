The strong growth in revenues of Taiwan's Evergreen, Yang Ming and WHL continues

The
Marked recovery in revenue growth of the three main
Taiwanese container shipping companies in place
since the beginning of this year. In the two months, Evergreen's turnover
Marine Corporation was 54.4
billion Taiwanese dollars (US$1.7 billion) and 53.8 billion
billion Taiwanese dollars, with increases of +132.2% and +115.7%
on the months of July and August 2023. Last July and August Yang
Ming Marine Transport Corporation reported revenues of 25.5
billion (+122.2%) and 25.8 billion Taiwanese dollars (+110.5%).
In the two months, Wan Hai Lines' revenues amounted to
to $20.2 billion (+144.2%) and $19.4 billion, respectively
Taiwanese (+126.4%).
In the first eight months of 2024, the Evergreen company
total revenues of 303.0 billion Taiwan dollars, with
an increase of +66.0% over the same period of the last year
year, while revenues from Yang Mint and WHL stood at
respectively to 147.6 billion (+54.3%) and 105.3 billion (+57.6%).