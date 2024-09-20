The concession for the marina for large yachts at the Brin pier in Olbia has been issued

This morning the formal deed of
thirty-year maritime state concession for a portion of the
south side of the historic port of Olbia which has been assigned
to the management of Quay Royal Olbia Srl, a company
wholly owned by Marina di Olbia Yachting Services
(MOYS) which manages the Marina di Olbia of the entrepreneur Gian Pietro
Sirca. It is an area at the Brin pier of over 41 thousand meters
paintings between spaces on land and bodies of water which, once the
redevelopment and adaptation works by the
concessionaire, will be able to accommodate yachts up to 150 meters in
length within 17 berths available.
The Port System Authority of the Sea of Sardinia has
recalled that the administrative process that led to the signing of the
of the concession deed was very long being
was launched in 2004 with the submission of the first application by
part of the company Italian Blue LLC on behalf of Quay Royal
Olbia and continued with subsequent design adjustments, denials
in a service conference for lack of congruity with the
port planning tools and appeals to the Court of First Instance
Regional Administrative. The process has accelerated
in March 2021 with the approval of the Adjustment
Functional Technician to the Port Master Plan in force which has
changed the destination of the portion of the historic port,
allowing the acceptance of Quay Royal's request.
The president of the Port Authority, Massimo Deiana, highlighted that the
"It will be the first on the island to
To accommodate the mega and giga yacht classes at berth. It is - has
added - a first important milestone for the entire system
port which, gradually, is adapting its
infrastructures to satisfy a market, that of boating
yachting and shipbuilding, which is constantly on the rise and with enormous
economic and social repercussions".