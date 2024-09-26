The luxury cruise ship Seabourn Odyssey moves from Seabourn to Mitsui Ocean Cruises

The luxury cruise ship Seabourn Odyssey
, which is
was built in 2009 by the Genoese shipyard T. Mariotti to
the Seabourn Cruise Line
(
of 29
June
2009), was sold by the company
cruise ship of the American group Carnival at Mitsui Ocean
Cruises of the Japanese group Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL). In the
In the coming months, the ship will be refurbished in the shipyard
of the Mitsubishi in Yokohama and on December 1 it will enter into
service under the name Mitsui Ocean Fuji
.
The Mitsui Ocean Fuji, which has a gross tonnage of 32,477
tons and will be able to accommodate 458 passengers in 229 suites, will be
the second unit of the Mitsui Ocean Cruises fleet that
currently employs Nippon Maru.