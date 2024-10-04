A Vietnamese delegation in Geneva to increase cooperation with MSC

Yesterday a delegation from the Commission for the Management of
State Capital at Enterprises (CMSC), the Vietnamese government agency in
who is assigned, among others, the task of representing
state-owned enterprises, met in Geneva
the top management of the Mediterranean Shipping Company
(MSC) with whom potential opportunities were discussed
cooperation in the fields of ports and logistics.
Highlighting the importance of attracting foreign investment, in particular
of large companies such as MSC, the vice president of the
CMSC, Nguyen Ngoc Canh, stressed that "the presence of
MSC's Vietnam not only brings capital, but also offers
the opportunity to access advanced technologies and know-how
international in the maritime and logistics sectors. Ngoc Canh has
recalled that MSC is a strategic partner of Vietnam Marine
Corporation (VIMC) and the Saigon Port Joint Stock Company (SGP),
with which the Swiss shipowner group is currently working on a project to
build a transhipment container port in Can Giò (Ho
Chi Minh City)
(
of 28
March
and 5
July
2022).
With Diego Aponte, president of the MSC Group, Ngoc Canh
discussed further specific opportunities for cooperation,
including MSC's participation in the project for the construction of
a new deep-water port in Lien Chieu (Da Nang) and
the establishment of cruise activities in Vietnam and the
development of transport on the nation's inland waterways
Asian.
Aponte recalled that last July the company
terminal operator Terminal Investment Limited (TiL) of the MSC group has
signed an agreement with VIMC to establish a joint venture that
handle container terminals 3 and 4 in Lach Huyen, Hai Port
Phong, as part of the Hai Phong International Gateway project
Port, and the group is exploring investment opportunities
in other ports in the southern region of the nation and for the
development of logistics centers.