In 2026, for the first time, MSC Cruises' ships will reach Alaska
"MSC Poesia" will operate weekly itineraries from Seattle
October 29, 2024
From spring 2026, for the first time, MSC Cruises
will offer cruises to Alaska, with weekly departures in
program from May 11 from the Port of Seattle which will become
the cruise line's fifth home port in the United States.
Cruise destinations will include Ketchikan, Icy
Strait Hoonah, Tracy Arm, Juneau (Alaska, United States) and Victoria
(British Columbia, Canada).
The MSC Poesia ship was destined for these cruises
which will make trips to Alaska during the summer of
2026 and then move to Miami during the season, with the
possibility of also crossing the Panama Canal during
the two positioning cruises between the east coast and the
western.
