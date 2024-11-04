In the July-September quarter, ship traffic in the Bosphorus Strait grew by +6.4%

In the third quarter of 2024, maritime traffic in the Strait
of the Bosphorus was 10,381 ships, with an increase of
+6.4% on the same period last year, of which 2,407 ships
tanker (+3.3%) and 7,974 other types of naval units (+7.4%).
Among the main types of vessels, bulk transit is
2,243 (+11.3%), those of general cargo ships 3,766
(+1.6%), transits of container ships 879 (-0.9%), chemical tankers
594 (+0.2%) and those of other tankers 1,683 (+4.3%),
passenger ship transits 254 (+60.8%) and ro-ro ship transits
110 (-2,7%).
In the first nine months of this year, total transits were
31,161 ships, with an increase of +7.1% on the same
period of 2023, including 11,665 general cargo ships (0%), 6,708
bulk carriers (+7.9%), 2,632 container carriers (+3.5%), 2,172
chemical tankers (+8.4%), 4,769 other tankers (+1.4%), 570
passenger ships (+166.4%), 422 ro-ro ships (+69.5%) and 328 ships
livestock carriers (-9.4%).
In the third quarter of this year, the other Turkish strait of the
Dardanelles recorded the transits of 11,718 ships, with an increase
by +3.1% over the corresponding period of 2023, while in the first nine
months of 2024 ship traffic was 34,646 units,
up +3.1% over the January-September period of 2023.