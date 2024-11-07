In the July-September quarter, cargo traffic in Montenegro's ports decreased by -3.3%

In the third quarter of this year, the ports of Montenegro
648 thousand tons of goods handled, with a decrease of -3.3% on the
same period in 2023, of which 368 thousand tons of cargo in
exports (-4.2%) and 281 thousand in imports (-2.2%). The only
traffic of goods with Italy amounted to 99 thousand
tons (+65.1%), of which 40 thousand tons directed to ports
Italians (+23.6%) and 58 thousand tons imported from Italy
(+114,5%).
In the period July-September 2024, passenger traffic
in Montenegrin ports was 336 thousand people (+26.4%),
including 107 thousand passengers with Italy (+41.7%).
In the first nine months of this year, the total traffic of the
was 1.87 million tonnes, up by
+10.9% over the January-September period of 2023, of which 1.14 million
of tons at loading (+22.0%) and 727 thousand tons at landing
(-3,1%). Traffic with Italy was 246 thousand
tons of cargo (+58.1%), including 134 thousand tons direct
to Italian ports (+98.8%) and 113 thousand from Italy
(+27,2%). Total passenger traffic was
550 thousand people (+20.3%), of which 156 thousand with Italy (+26.6%).