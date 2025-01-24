Record contract to Rolls-Royce for the Royal Navy's fleet of submarines

Rolls-Royce has signed with the Ministry of Defence of the Kingdom
A contract called "Unity" is attached, the value of which,
amounting to around nine billion pounds (€10.7 billion), is
the highest ever obtained by the British group from the government
in London. The eight-year order includes
assistance to the Royal Navy's fleet of submarines, for the
which Rolls-Royce designs, builds and services all
the nuclear reactors that power the fleet of submarines. The
new contract includes support for construction and commissioning
service of the "Dreadnought" class submarines and
the start of contracts for the construction of class boats
"SSN-AUKUS".