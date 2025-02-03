Interporto Padova collects over ten proposals for participation in the terminal activity

The market survey launched in the last days of 2024 by
Interporto Padova to select a partner with which to develop
The activities of the intermodal terminal of the airport
ended on Friday with the collection of
over ten proposals. "The feedback - underlined the
president of Interporto Padova, Luciano Greco - went
beyond our expectations: over ten proposals arrived from
international realities. Even if they were not
formal offers, also from the point of view of
economic, at first reading the expressions of interest are
truly significant. It is of course - Greco specified -
of an absolutely exploratory phase, which does not bind us in any way
way, but which allows us to verify in a completely
transparent and objective, the possibility of
future alliances and strategic and operational collaborations. Short-term
the results will be submitted to the shareholders of Interporto, who
they will decide whether to proceed or not. If so, it will be
Of course, a real call for tenders has been published".