CMA CGM will continue to operate the container terminal at the Syrian port of Lattakia

The French shipowning group CMA CGM has signed with the
Syrian General Authority for Land and Sea Ports a new contract
to manage the container terminal of the port of Lattakia. He gave it
news agency "Reuters" specifying that
The new agreement would contain changes to the distribution of revenues
deriving from the concession contract and the duration of the contract
same.
The French group has been operating the terminal since 2009 and the contract
had been renewed last October for a duration of
of a further 30 years when the Syrian Arab Republic was still
under the presidency of Bashar al-Assad who last December was
fled to Syria following the seizure of power by the
opposition forces to the regime that have established a government of
transition.