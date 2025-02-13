Evergreen invests about three billion dollars in 11 new 24,000 TEU containerships

The Taiwanese shipping company Evergreen Marine
Corporation has ordered the construction of 11 container ships of
large capacity, equal to 24,000 TEUs, of which five
commissioned to the Chinese shipyard Guangzhou Shipyard
International Co. (GSI) of the China State Shipbuilding Group
Corporation (CSSC) and six at South Korea's Hanwha Ocean Co. Evergreen
announced today that the investment for each ship has a value
between 265 and 295 million dollars, with the order
to the Chinese company which has a total value between 1.32 and
$1.47 billion and that to the South Korean company between
$1.59 billion and $1.77 billion.
Meanwhile, Evergreen has announced that it has recorded in January
2025 a turnover of 42.2 billion Taiwanese dollars (1.3
billion US dollars), with an increase of +49.0% compared to February
2024. Last month, the Taiwanese company Yang Ming, which is
the second national carrier after Evergreen by capacity
of the container carrier fleet, has totaled a turnover of
17.6 billion Taiwan dollars (+25.7%) and the company Wan Hai
Lines (WHL), the third national carrier in the market, a turnover of
to 14.7 billion Taiwanese dollars (+58.6%).