In the fourth trimester of the 2022 traffic of the goods in the port of Bremen it is diminished of the -12,7%

The downward trend in freight traffic enlivened by the port of Bremen/Bremerhaven in place since 2013, after that in the year previous record was recorded with 84.0 million of tonnes, continued in 2022, the year in which, In addition to the continuing effects on the world economy of the Covid-19 pandemic, the German port of call has also accused the impact of the Russia-Ukraine war.
Last year, in fact, it was archived with a total of less than 64.0 million tonnes of goods, a fall of -8.2% on 2021 more pronounced than expected at the end of 2022. The reduction was determined by the decline in both loads on disembarkation and those on embarkation that have amounted Respective to 32,6 million tons (- 9.0%) and 31,6 million of tons (- 7.4%).
Accentuated the contraction of the total traffic of miscellaneous goods that has been pairs to 54,6 million tons (- 8.9%), with a modest decrease in conventional goods to 8.2 million tons (- 2.0%) and a more relevant bending of containerized goods amounted to 46,5 million tons (- 10.9%) with a handling of containers of almost 4,6 million teu (- 8.9%).
Last year the bulk was 9.3 million tons (-3.9%), with an increase of +10.7% of liquid bulk rose to 1.7 million tonnes, which partially offset the Decrease of the -6,5% of the dry bulk dropped to 7,7 million tons, of which 3,8 million tons of minerals (+0.8%), 607 thousand tonnages of cereals and food products (- 4.1%), 397 thousand tons of coal (- 41.5%) and 4,5 million tons of other solid bulk (-2.1%).
The fourth quarter of 2022 was the fourth quarter of the year worse having been enlivened a total of 15.2 million tons, with a decrease of -12,7% on the period October-December 2021, of which 7.6 million tons of goods to disembarkation (- 15.0%) and 7,6 million tons of cargos boarding (-10.2%). The total number of miscellaneous goods was 13,1 million tons (- 11.6%), including 10,9 million tons of goods in container (- 13.6%) made with a handling of containers pairs to 1,1 million teu (- 7.9%) and 2,1 million tons of goods conventional (+0.7%). Bulk liquid are piled to 398 thousand tons (- 18.1%) and those solid to 1,7 million tons (- 19.6%).