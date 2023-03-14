In February the traffic of the goods in the Russian ports has decreased of -3%
Exports, imports and cargo in transit are falling. Increased cabotage
San Pietroburgo
March 14, 2023
The Association of Russian Commercial Ports has announced that in the First two months of 2023 the traffic of goods in port ports Russians was 140.3 million tons, with a increase of +2.6% on the corresponding period last year. This means that, after the increase of +7.5% in volumes enlivened last January compared to January 2022, in February 2023 the traffic is diminished of the -3% approximately being piled to 65.4 million tonnes compared to 67.3 million in February 2022.
Last month, over and above the cabotage traffic which is Grown of +9% going up to 5,8 million tons, are all other traffic flows decreased, with exports that have totaled 52,0 million tons (- 1%), the exports 2,7 million tons (- 25%) and traffic of transit 5,0 million tons (- 12%).
In February 2023 dry goods, with 31.1 million tons, recorded a slight decrease of the -1%, with increases of +8% of the coal, rose to 15,8 million tons, of +54% of cereals, attested to 4,3 million tons, and +29% of the mineral fertilizers, resulting in 2.2 million tonnes, which were mainly offset by declines in traffic in containerised cargoes (3.7 million tonnes, -29%) and ferrous metals (1.6 million tons, -38%). More Accentuated the reduction of liquid bulk which were equal altogether to 34,3 million tons (- 5%), of which 20.1 million tons of crude oil (+3%), 10,6 million tons of petroleum products (- 16%) and 3,1 million tons of liquefied natural gas (0%).
Last month Russia's Arctic ports enlivened 7,6 million tons (- 3%), those of the basin of the Baltic Sea 21,1 million tons (+7%), the Russian ports of the Sea Black-Sea of Azov 18,6 million tons (- 15%), the ports of the Sea Caspian 0,5 million tons (+25%) and Russian ports of the Far East 17,6 million tons (+1%).
