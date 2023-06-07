In Genoa the largest photovoltaic system built by private individuals in port areas in Italy

The Genoese shipyard Amico & Co., specialized in the sector of repairs and renovations of super and mega yachts, placed A new photovoltaic system is in operation that guarantees energy renewable to cover 53% of the annual needs of the activity of the plant and the new Waterfront Marina.
This is the largest plant built by private individuals in port areas in Italy: develops an overall power maximum of about one MegaWatt peak (MWp), has 1,782 panels solar and occupies an area of about 4,300 square meters exploiting the roofs of the sheds and structures of the construction site and the Marina. The plant was built on behalf of Amico & Co. from Ceresa Next Srl.
The company has specified that the installation of the new system, which involved an investment of about one million euros, is the last of the many interventions carried out that have had as Objective of zero emissions from vessels that stop at Amico & Co.ai works or in the Marina and the reduction the impact of repair work, starting from electrification of the shipyard's docks in 2007/2009, at the construction of sheds and fixed structures (basins) able to Efficiently confine and isolate vessels during processing (2010/2014), from the realization of the ShipLift, system hauling, launching and handling of units up to 95 meters of Fully electrified length with zero in situ emissions (2019), to the new Waterfront Marina (2020/21) where yachts parked They are connected to the electricity and sewage networks. Next Amico & Co's challenge has already begun and concerns the application of innovative technologies for the realization of Retrofit and transformation projects for super and mega yachts existing with the aim of contributing to the ecological transition of the world fleet.
Meanwhile, Amico & Co. has published its first Report by sustainability is the result of a process of analysis of the context and of stakeholder engagement, document drafted voluntarily according to Global Reporting guidelines Initiative (GRI).