Double ceremony in the Genoese shipyard of Fincantieri for two new Explora ships

This morning in Genoa in the Fincantieri shipyard of
Sestri Ponente there was a double ceremony: the launch
Explora II technician and Explora
sheet metal cutting
III.
The two ships represent the second and third units
out of a total of four ordered from the company navalmeccanica
from the MSC group for its new luxury cruise brand
Explora Journeys. The total investment for the four ships is
amounting to approximately 2.3 billion euros.
Today's double ceremony follows by two months the delivery of
Explora I, held in Monfalcone on July 20th. After
having touched the water for the first time today with
the technical launch, Explora II will be completed in the
coming months and delivered in the summer of next year,
spending the first seasons in the Mediterranean. Explora III
It will enter service in summer 2026 and will be the first
ship of the Explora fleet to be powered by natural gas
liquified. Construction of Explora will begin in January 2024
IV, also powered by LNG, which will be completed
at the beginning of 2027.