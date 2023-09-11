Application of Duferco to manage the pier of Giammoro in Pace del Mela (Messina)

The Duferco Terminal Mediterraneo has formalized to the Authority
of Harbour System of the Strait its interest in managing the
Giammoro pier in Pace del Mela (Messina), infrastructure whose
Construction works had been completed by the institution
at the beginning of this year after a long and troubled process. The area
request for concession for the duration of 25 years is
a total of 52,610 square meters, therefore similar to the areas put to
announcement from the AdSP in March for the assignment in concession
fifteenth anniversary.
The harbour authority has announced that the Duferco Terminal
Mediterraneo, which is part of the Duferco group which, through the
Duferco Solar Giammoro, owns a plant in Pace del Mela,
commits to investments of approximately 21.8 million euro in
terms of works, machinery, plants, equipment and security.
With the start of the activity are foreseen by the company
20 initial hires that can reach over the years
next 50 employees. The AdSP has specified that its offices
They have promptly instructed the practice and are ready to start
In the coming days the conference of services for the acquisition of
Opinions needed with the hope of being able to complete the process already
by the end of the year.
"The request for concession of the pier of Giammoro - has
commented the president of the AdSP, Mario Mega - is certainly
Good news because on the one hand it confirms the goodness
of our choice to allow directly to an operator
complete the infrastructure by equipping it in the best possible way according to the
own business plan and, at the same time, clears the fog on the
future of the adjacent industrial plant, owned
of the same applicant group, confirming the will of the
property to continue to invest in the production site. Hour
there are all the conditions because in the area of Giammoro
a real logistics operator is born at the service of the agglomeration
industrial and all the productive fabric of eastern Sicily
Tyrrhenian. The development projects of the port of Milazzo included in the
Newly approved pot and in the DPSS being approved are
aimed at supporting this development process and this is not
can only consolidate our confidence in an increasingly future
rosy for the port of the Strait».