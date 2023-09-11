testata inforMARE
Cerca
12 September 2023 - Year XXVII
Independent journal on economy and transport policy
13:45 GMT+2
LinnkedInTwitterFacebook
This page has been automatically translated by
Original news
PORTS
Application of Duferco to manage the pier of Giammoro in Pace del Mela (Messina)
It is required in concession for a period of 25 years
Messina
September 11, 2023
The Duferco Terminal Mediterraneo has formalized to the Authority of Harbour System of the Strait its interest in managing the Giammoro pier in Pace del Mela (Messina), infrastructure whose Construction works had been completed by the institution at the beginning of this year after a long and troubled process. The area request for concession for the duration of 25 years is a total of 52,610 square meters, therefore similar to the areas put to announcement from the AdSP in March for the assignment in concession fifteenth anniversary.

The harbour authority has announced that the Duferco Terminal Mediterraneo, which is part of the Duferco group which, through the Duferco Solar Giammoro, owns a plant in Pace del Mela, commits to investments of approximately 21.8 million euro in terms of works, machinery, plants, equipment and security. With the start of the activity are foreseen by the company 20 initial hires that can reach over the years next 50 employees. The AdSP has specified that its offices They have promptly instructed the practice and are ready to start In the coming days the conference of services for the acquisition of Opinions needed with the hope of being able to complete the process already by the end of the year.

"The request for concession of the pier of Giammoro - has commented the president of the AdSP, Mario Mega - is certainly Good news because on the one hand it confirms the goodness of our choice to allow directly to an operator complete the infrastructure by equipping it in the best possible way according to the own business plan and, at the same time, clears the fog on the future of the adjacent industrial plant, owned of the same applicant group, confirming the will of the property to continue to invest in the production site. Hour there are all the conditions because in the area of Giammoro a real logistics operator is born at the service of the agglomeration industrial and all the productive fabric of eastern Sicily Tyrrhenian. The development projects of the port of Milazzo included in the Newly approved pot and in the DPSS being approved are aimed at supporting this development process and this is not can only consolidate our confidence in an increasingly future rosy for the port of the Strait».
››› News file
FROM THE HOME PAGE
Never so high the quarterly index of connecting Italian ports to the worldwide network of containerized maritime services
SHIPPING
Never so high the quarterly index of connecting Italian ports to the worldwide network of containerized maritime services
Geneva
UNCTAD set it up for the July-September period at 79.1 (+ 4.5%). Genoa returns leader of links to the network
In July, the growth trend of maritime traffic in the Suez Canal significantly eased.
SHIPPING
In July, the growth trend of maritime traffic in the Suez Canal significantly eased.
The Cairo
A total of 2,158 vessels transited (+ 2.6%)
SHIPPING
In the second quarter of 2023 the number of vessels transited in the Panama Canal decreased by -4.1%
Panamá
In the first half of the year, the decline was -0.6% percent.
Dreeke (BLG) : To ensure the competitiveness of German ports the government is expected to deliver 400 million a year
PORTS
Dreeke (BLG) : To ensure the competitiveness of German ports the government is expected to deliver 400 million a year
Breed
The 38 million currently allocated, he said, was not enough.
SHIPPING
The green maritime corridors? They will only work if supported by public funds
Copenhagen
The report by the Global Maritime Forum and the Getting to Zero Coalition
The International Transport Workers ' Federation has been declared an unwanted organization in Russia
JOBS
The International Transport Workers ' Federation has been declared an unwanted organization in Russia
Moscow / London
The Russian seafarers ' union denounces that the allegations about the ITF's anti-Russian activities are absolutely false
PORTS
Designed a new cruise terminal for the port of Gibraltar
Gibraltar
Daryanani : competition is immense and we must progress and fight to be the best
PORTS
The Greek Parliament has approved the agreement for the privatisation of the Port Authority of Igoumenitsa.
Athens
Ok to the acquisition of 67% of the capital of the institution by the Grimaldi Group
Merger between logistics companies Naxco and Galardi
LOGISTICS
Merger between logistics companies Naxco and Galardi
Suresnes / Prato
The French company's annual turnover is 280 million euros and that of the Italian company of 70 million euros.
Global Ports Holding has been awarded the tender for the management of the CCCB cruise terminal in Bremerhaven
PORTS
Global Ports Holding has been awarded the tender for the management of the CCCB cruise terminal in Bremerhaven
Bremerhaven
The activity will start in 2025 under a ten-year concession contract plus five in option
Hellmann Worldwide Logistics has acquired Hellmann Italia
LOGISTICS
Hellmann Worldwide Logistics has acquired Hellmann Italia
Osnabrueck
The Milanese company will continue to be led by Daniela Coppola
PORTS
The management of Italian ports must remain in public hands.
Genoa
There must be no foreclosure against the entry of private investors, says Botta, who said (?) quotes the Spanish model.
TRADE
The FIT Alliance publishes a declaration of commitment for the digitalization of cargo polises
Geneva
In 2022 only 2.1% of these documents were in electronic format
LOGISTICS
Shopping by German logistics group Rhenus in Latin America
Montabaur
Acquired BLU Logistics and a majority stake in the LBH Group
PORTS
Commenced the procedure for the constitution of the Agency for the Port of Gioia Tauro
Joy Tauro
Initially the company will be participated in 49% by the AdSP, then go entirely under the control of private individuals.
PORTS
Rejected the instance of the 39 International Project for the Management of the Logistics Platform of the Port of Taranto
Taranto
The "Corriere di Taranto" is reported to have been reported.
PORTS
New cruise terminal in the Indian port of Visakhapatnam
New Delhi
Can accommodate ships of capacity up to about two thousand passengers
PORTS
In the first quarter of 2023, the traffic of goods in Belgian ports decreased by -3.8%
Brussels
Passengers growing by +109,4%
Seoul government ensures that it will continue to financially support South Korean shipbuilding industry
SHIPYARDS
Seoul government ensures that it will continue to financially support South Korean shipbuilding industry
Geoje
By the year a plan to strengthen the competitiveness of the sector
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
ERFA calls for improvements to proposed European regulation on rail freight
Brussels
Stahl : A regulation that brings benefits to the market only from 2030 onwards is not acceptable
JOBS
West Coast port workers say yes to renewal of contract
San Francisco
Approved the preliminary agreement reached by the ILWU and the PMA in June
Privatization of ports. A summer frieze? Sadly it looks like no
EDITORIAL
Privatization of ports. A summer frieze? Sadly it looks like no
Palermo
The intervention on the president of the Siciliana Region proves once again that we continue to talk about unknown issues
PORTS
Uiltransport, the government to intervene on the European Fit for 55 package to safeguard Italian ports
Rome
Tarlazzi and Odone will put European ports of transhipment in difficulty
INDUSTRY
Commits to De Wave for the lineup of the cruise ship Manara by Aroya Cruises
Genoa
Work will be carried out in Bremerhaven
PORTS
Instance of Duferco to manage the pythyl of Giammoro in Peace of the Mela (Messina)
Messina
Is required in concession for the duration of 25 years
SHIPYARDS
Two new commits for the navalmechanical company Rosetti Marino
Ravenna
Orders from Chantiers de l' Atlantique and Snam Rete Gas
PORTS
Paolo Piacenza appointed Extraordinary Commissioner of the Port Authority of the Western Ligurian Sea
Genoa
SHIPPING
Increased monthly turnover of Evergreen and Yang Ming continues
Taipei
In August, revenues of the two companies fell by -56.6% percent and -65.1% percent.
CRUISES
The crucieristic offer of Italian ports at Seatrade Cruise Europe
Hamburg
Meetings at the stand CruiseItaly promoted by Assoports
COMPANIES
Contract in Australia for joint joint venture between Clough (Webuild Group) and BMD
Wynnum / Milano
SHIPPING
Confitarma calls for urgent government intervention in the Republic of Congo
Rome
50% of the turnover of the company of Bambini shipowners depends on community-related commits with the African nation
SHIPPING
ZIM tightens a new operational cooperation agreement with MSC
Haifa
It covers traffics between the Indian subcontinent and the East Med, between East Med and North Europe and between East Asia and Oceania
INDUSTRY
The self-loadable containers of the Graviti have successfully passed from the testing stage to the commercialization
SHIPYARDS
Double ceremony in the Genovese shipyard of Fincantieri for two new Explora ships
Genoa
The technical varo of "Explora II" and the cutting of the sheet of "Explora III" took place.
SAILING LIST
Visual Sailing List
Departure ports
Arrival ports by:
- alphabetical order
- country
- geographical areas
LEGISLATION
Initiated in the Senate the Change Ddl of the Code of Navigation
Rome
Messina (Assshipowners) : We hope that the legislative path will be swift and smoothly
ENVIRONMENT
Nine researchers on board a ship from Corsica Ferries to study the distribution of cetaceans and sea turtles
Go Ligure
PORTS
Musolino : the docks of the port of Civitavecchia ferve in activity
Cyvitavecchia
The President of the AdSP points out that this testifies to the continuation of the policy of differentiation of traffics
PORTS
In July the traffic in goods in the port of Ravenna decreased by -13.1%
Ravenna
The preliminary estimate of August indicates a decline of more than -8% percent.
COMPANIES
Growth in Accelleron semester revenue supported by the demand of the shipping industry
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
SBB Cargo has closed its first semester in a loss.
Bern
Revenue growth
SHIPPING
Today at the Trieste Marine Terminal, the baptism ceremony of the MSC Nicola Mastro was held
Today at the Trieste Marine Terminal, the baptism ceremony was held. MSC Nicola Mastro
Trieste
In 2023 the MSC group handled in Italy container traffic of 1.8 million teu distributed over 19 ports.
PORTS
HMM renews agreement to manage three container docks in Kaohsiung port
Kaohsiung
Expected investment of more than 120 million over ten years
INTERMODAL TRANSPORT
New intermodal service between Interporto Padova and Poland made by PCC Intermodal
Padova
Transport of containers to which the semi-trailers will be added in the vicinity
SHIPPING
Grimaldi has taken delivery of the second multipurpose ro-ro unit of the class "G5"
Naples
The Great Lagos will be employed between North Europe and West Africa
MEETINGS
In Ravenna a conference on the development of the port and logistics
Ravenna
It will be held on September 11
SHIPYARDS
Concluded in Trieste the modernization of the second Crystal cruise ship
Trieste
The first had been remarked last month by Fincantieri.
INFRASTRUCTURE
Concern of Assologistics for obstacles to the traffic of goods at alpine crossings
Milan
Ruggerone : We have asked for an urgent meeting with ministers Salvini and Urso
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
In the first three months of this year, after seven quarters of growth, goods transported by trains in Italy have decreased
Luxembourg
Rail traffic was 25.16 million tonnes (-2.5%)
PORTS
Privatize the ports? Meloni : He doesn't even talk about it. The League associates itself with
Rome
It's not-they say-"an election campaign theme"
PORTS
In the first half of 2023 the traffic of goods in the port of Livorno decreased by -3.2%
Livorno
In Piombino, a growth of 4.3% percent was recorded
PORTS
Italian Ports:
Ancona Genoa Ravenna
Augusta Gioia Tauro Salerno
Bari La Spezia Savona
Brindisi Leghorn Taranto
Cagliari Naples Trapani
Carrara Palermo Trieste
Civitavecchia Piombino Venice
Italian Interports: list World Ports: map
DATABASE
ShipownersShipbuilding and Shiprepairing Yards
ForwardersShip Suppliers
Shipping AgentsTruckers
MEETINGS
MEETINGS
In Ravenna a conference on the development of the port and logistics
Ravenna
It will be held on September 11
MEETINGS
A conference on the decarbonisation of the maritime sector will be held tomorrow.
Rome
The event at the Rome venue of ENI and live-streamed
››› Meetings File
PRESS REVIEW
Shipping minister resigns in aftermath of ferry passenger's death
(Kathimerini)
Bremer Hafenlogistiker offen für Kooperation mit HHLA
(Die Welt)
››› Press Review File
FORUM of Shipping
and Logistics
ASSOPORTI
Relazione del presidente Daniele Rossi
Napoli, 30 settembre 2020
››› File
COMPANIES
Marcura buys ShipServ
Dubai
The London-based company operates an online platform for the shipping industry.
PORTS
In the first seven months of 2023 the traffic in goods in Spanish ports decreased by -4.0%
Madrid
In July, a decline of -5.0% percent was recorded.
LOGISTICS
China's Sinotrans logistics group's revenue stable in second quarter
Beijing
In resumption of volumes of handling shipments by air
PORTS
In the second quarter, the strong growth of freight traffic in Albanian ports continued.
Tirana
Also increasing the flow of passengers
INDUSTRY
The decline in demand for new containers for dry cargo weighs on the accounts of the Singamas
Hong Kong
Sales of company containers have more than halved in the first half
SHIPYARDS
Failed a new attempt to sell 54.77% percent of the Croatian shipyard Uljanik
Rijeka
The auction-based price was 13.82 million euros.
PORTS
In the first half of 2023 the traffic of goods in the port of Marseille decreased by -8%
Marseille
Upwards of 4% in the second quarter
SHIPPING
Ignazio Messina has taken delivery of the first full container of the fleet
Genoa
She will be joined next month by a second twin ship
PORTS
In July, container traffic in the port of Los Angeles blamed a significant drop of -26.8% percent.
Los Angeles
In the first seven months of 2023, the decline was -24.1% percent.
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio
No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher
Search on inforMARE Presentation
Feed RSS Advertising spaces

inforMARE in Pdf
Mobile