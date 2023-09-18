German shipowners do not like MSC to become a shareholder in HHLA

The association of German shipowners expressed
Disorientation and perplexity about the acquisition offer
of the terminalista company HHLA of Hamburg presented
Wednesday from the Swiss shipowning group MSC
September 2023). The reaction of German shipowners to the announcement
of the proposal of the Swiss group, which is a leader in the sector
of containerized sea transport, was illustrated
to the German news agency "dpa" by Martin Kröger,
president of VDR, the association that represents them. 'Considered
The developments and the decision in favor of one of the largest
foreign liner shipping companies as co-owner of
HHLA, which were also very surprising for us - explained
Kröger, referring in particular to the agreement that MSC has
tightened with the Hamburg government - we hope that this decision
has been recruited on the basis of objective and transparent criteria.'
"For our member companies - added the president
of the Verband Deutscher Reeder - it is important that the
port operations run smoothly and under fair conditions.'