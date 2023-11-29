GPH has acquired Royal Caribbean's shares in cruise terminals in the ports of Barcelona, Malaga, Singapore and Lisbon

U.S. cruise group Royal Caribbean Cruises has
sold to the British terminal operator Global Ports
Holding (GPH), which is wholly owned by the group
Global Investment Holdings (GIH), Turkey's stake
in the Creuers del Port de Barcelona, the company that manages
cruise traffic in the port of Barcelona, where the
Terminals A, B and C at the Adossat pier at the Port of Barcelona and the
North and South terminals in the World Trade Center area. The group
In fact, the US sold 38% of the capital of the company to GPH.
Barcelona Port Investments (BPI). As a result of this transaction, the
GPH's indirect participation in the Creuers del Port de Barcelona
increased to 100%.
In recent days, on the occasion of the presentation of the
Results for the first nine months of 2023
(
of 10
November 2023), Global Ports Holding has announced that the terms
of the transaction are confidential, but it clarified that the price of
purchase is less than $20 million.
Thanks to the transaction with Royal Caribbean, GPH has increased its
62% to 100% of its stake in the Malaga Cruise Port, the
Company that manages cruise traffic in the port
Malaga, Spain, has also increased its
stake in SATS-Creuers Cruise Services, which it manages
cruise docks in the Port of Singapore as well as the
46.2% to 50% its stake in Lisbon Cruise Port, which operates the
cruise traffic in the Portuguese port of Lisbon.